Several deaths in pedestrian bridge collapse at Miami college

March 15, 2018 at 2:38p.m.

MIAMI (AP) — A new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University today, crushing at least five vehicle and killing several people.

Other people were seen being loaded into ambulances.

The 950-ton span was installed Saturday. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

Firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene.

The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven-lane road that divided the university's campus from the city of Sweetwater.

