Several deaths in pedestrian bridge collapse at Miami college
MIAMI (AP) — A new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University today, crushing at least five vehicle and killing several people.
Other people were seen being loaded into ambulances.
The 950-ton span was installed Saturday. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.
Firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene.
The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven-lane road that divided the university's campus from the city of Sweetwater.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 22, 2017 7:35 p.m.
UPDATE | 5 dead in vehicle, knife attack at British Parliament
- November 28, 2016 4:27 p.m.
UPDATE | Man ID'd after attack at OSU
- September 13, 2016 11:17 p.m.
Pedestrian hit in Warren Township
- March 23, 2017 midnight
5 dead after vehicle, knife rampage
- March 30, 2017 2:40 p.m.
Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2016, distraction cited
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.