Police say 2 shot at Alabama hospital; gunman dead

March 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA.

A gunman opened fire at a Birmingham, Ala., hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said.

Birmingham police Lt. Peter Williston said police were called at 6:55 p.m. Police found two victims along with the gunman who died of a self-inflicted gunshot, Williston said.

Capt. H.R. Watson of Birmingham Fire and Rescue told news reporters that one victim was in critical condition with multiple wounds.

