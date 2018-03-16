Owner of dogs accused of Newton Falls attack fined

NEWTON FALLS

David Hanson, whose dogs are accused of biting a woman outside of Venture Plastics Warren-Ravenna Road near Hanson’s home Jan. 22, pleaded no contest Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of dogs running at large.

Judge Philip Vigorito of Newton Falls Municipal Court found him guilty Thursday and ordered Hanson to pay a $375 fine and court costs and continue to treat Hanson’s three German Shepherds as vicious dogs until further order of the court.

One additional measure required as a result of the conviction is that Hanson must secure $100,000 worth of insurance on the dogs.

But the more significant civil issue of whether the dogs will be declared vicious will continue through another pretrial hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. May 16 before Judge Vigorito.

At that time, one of the issues will be whether Hanson’s dogs were actually responsible for the attack on the woman, said Harry DePietro, Hanson’s attorney.

