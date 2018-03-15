Ohio Rep. Kaptur to become longest-serving woman in US House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marcy Kaptur, of Ohio, is poised to become the longest-serving female member ever in the U.S. House.
The 71-year-old Democrat from Toledo has served in the House since 1983.
The longest-serving woman in the House so far was Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers, a Massachusetts Republican who served from 1925 until she died in 1960. Kaptur would surpass that tenure of more than 35 years Sunday.
Colleagues applauded Kaptur on Wednesday in a rare moment of bipartisan celebration as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker Paul Ryan offered comments praising Kaptur’s long service.
Kaptur is campaigning this year for re-election to what would be her 19th term.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 13, 2016 midnight
Dem special primary set in Ohio US House race
- January 9, 2018 midnight
Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio governor
- September 18, 2016 5:34 p.m.
FAA awards Cleveland airport $8M to improve de-icing
- November 16, 2016 12:10 a.m.
Rep. Tim Ryan says someone like him should lead Dems in House
- December 5, 2017 8:29 a.m.
Relative: Rep. Conyers won’t seek re-election due to health
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.