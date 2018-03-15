oddly enough

Driver faces charges after running over himself

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself.

Fairfax County Police released dashboard video from the incident showing 30-year-old Isaac Bonsu getting out of his car on a residential street in the Alexandria section, a Washington suburb. But Bonsu apparently forgot to put the car in park, and the video shows him running in front of the car and being struck.

Bonsu got up and continued running. Police said they caught him, unharmed, after a brief foot chase.

Police said they initially pulled Bonsu over for an apparent equipment violation.

Charges against Bonsu include a third-time DWI, felony hit-and-run and illegal window tint.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Bonsu.

Dry ice is ‘die ice’ for New York City’s rat population

NEW YORK

New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population.

The Daily News said the program is in effect citywide after a successful 2016 pilot and the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of frozen carbon dioxide to kill rats.

The health department’s pest control director, Ricky Simeone, said dry ice is effective on rats but doesn’t harm birds of prey.

Exterminators buried smoking dry ice in burrows in a park flower bed. The rats are trapped inside, suffocate and die within minutes. Some rats may escape, so an area is typically treated three times.

Staff from the housing authority and the parks, sanitation and education departments also have received dry-ice training. All of those agencies are involved in the city’s neighborhood rat reduction plan.

NASA will fly you to the sun – or at least your name

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

NASA will fly you to the sun – well, at least your name.

Now until April 27, NASA is accepting online submissions for this hottest ticket in town. The names will be sent on the Parker Solar Probe all the way to the sun.

Once launched this summer from Cape Canaveral, Fla., the probe eventually will come within 4 million miles of our star, closer than any other spacecraft.

Associated Press