Mercy Health signs letter of intent on Prima merger

YOUNGSTOWN — Mercy Health - Youngstown and Prima Health Care today announced plans to come together.

The organizations have signed a letter of intent to bring Prima Health Care and its providers and staff into Mercy Health - Youngstown.

Mercy Health said “the move will optimize coordination of care, enhance communication and enrich the patient experience across all Mercy Health and Prima points of care.”

Mercy Health operates St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Joseph Warren Hospital and St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Prima Health Care has 30 primary care and seven specialty physicians and advanced-practice providers. Mercy Health and Prima have long had a working relationship with a singular focus: improving the health status of the Mahoning Valley.

In February, Bon Secours Health System, a Catholic health ministry serving residents across the East Coast, and Mercy Health, a Catholic health ministry serving Ohio and Kentucky, announced their intent to create one of the largest health systems in the country spanning seven states in the eastern half of the U.S.