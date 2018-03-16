Mercy Health to acquire Prima this year

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health-Youngstown plans to acquire Prima Health Care by the third quarter of this year.

Leaders at both Mercy Health-Youngstown and Prima, a multispeciality private medical group, feel the acquisition will make them stronger and will improve the care they provide.

The move expands Mercy Health’s footprint since Prima has offices in Columbiana and Salem, where Mercy previously had a small presence.

“Mercy Health has invested resources in growing technology and medical advances as well as the physician network and this is an example of how we can continue to expand our ministry into another area of the Mahoning Valley,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer of Mercy Health.

Mercy Health-Youngstown already has about 70 primary-care physicians and advanced practice providers and the acquisition will take the hospital to 100.

“It really continues our focus on providing more access of care to the community,” said Donald Kline, chief executive officer of Mercy Health-Youngstown.

In addition to its Columbiana and Salem offices, Prima also has a North Lima office. No changes will occur in Prima locations, providers or staff, Dr. Steven DeMaiolo, chief executive officer of Prima, said.

