MAHONING COURTS

COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Rachon D. Barnes, 40, of Cleveland, and Regina Weona-Wilds, 44, of 2328 Mount Vernon Ave., Youngstown.

Michael C. Jolliff, 33, of 323 White House Lane, Boardman, and Christine E. Quinn, 27, of same.

Paul L. Henderson, 34, of 411 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, and Nakeisha N. Haskins, 32, of same.

Dean Tummings, 30, of Youngstown, and Latoya Fornore, 30, of Youngstown.

Gregory Gavin, 42, of 585 Poland Ave., Struthers, and Wendy D. Sunkle, 36, of Heath.

Evan J. Hanson, 26, of 131 Chapel Lane, Canfield, and Cassandra L. Baker, 24, of same.

Brandon L. Light, 24, of 125 E. Oregon Ave., Sebring, and Alixandria E. Edie, 25, of 13748 Brace Ave., Alliance.

Shane P. Swiger, 19, of 333 Westminster Ave., Austintown, and Stephanie L. Rood, 18, of same.

Mohammad Bassam Ali Qutail, 19, of 7355 Salinas Trail, Boardman, and Miracle D. Winchester, 23, of New Brighton, Pa.

James M. Hudson Jr., 30, of 5674 E. Calla Road, New Middletown, and Veronica F. Johnston, 22, of same.

Nicholas R. Scheckelhoff, 24, of 4292 Middletown Road, Canfield, and Cassandra A. McLain, 23, of 3920 Stratmore Ave., Youngstown.

Tyler J. Alejars, 23, of 5735 Colgate Ave., Austintown, and Kylee I. Johnson, 22, of same.

Jason A. Flynn, 41, of 4700 S. Bailey Road, North Jackson, and Heather M. Vorce, 39, of same.

Pedro Escajadillo, 27, of 695 E. Western Reserve Road Unit 1001, Poland, and McKenzie Burns, 27, of same.

Thomas E. Moore, 46, of 3225 Kirk Road, Austintown, and Wanda E. Hughes, 46, of same.

Richard D. Briach, 58, of 204 Shields Road, Boardman, and Glennys Jimenez-Rodriguez, 33, of same.

Seth A. Coulter, 28, of 167 Rosemont Ave., Austintown, and Dena M. Kesterson, 27, of 440 S. Raccoon Road Apt. 5, Austintown.

Divorces asked

Teresa M. Schaeffer, 6300 South Ave. Apt. 1605, Boardman, v. David S. Schaeffer, of Wakeman, Ohio.

Michael J. Lyda, 1681 E. Middletown Road, North Lima, v. Kelsey R. Lyda, of same.

Jennifer L. Nielson, 5805 Callaway Circle, Austintown, v. Eric C. Nielson, 1231 Idaho Road, Austintown.

Estella C. Hodgson, 1932 Borden St., Youngstown, v. Thomas V. Hodgson, of Noblesville, Ind.

Erica N. Johnson, 381 Mathews Road, Boardman, v. Lee Johnson II, 42 N. Bon Air Ave., Youngstown.

Haley A. Macovitz, 2293 S. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, v. Larry M. Macovitz, of same.

Frankie G. Madison Sr., of 1730 Richmond Ave., Youngstown, v. Darlene A. Madison, of same.

Marilyn D. Bethuy, of 3732 E. South Range Road, New Springfield, v. Joseph A. Bethuy, of same.

Lynn M. Yavanovich, 51 Milltrace Road, Boardman, v. Sam Yovanovich, of same.

Angela L. Pastella, 527 Cynthia Drive, Campbell, v. Anthony R. Pastella Sr., 556 W. Omar St., Struthers.

Dissolutions asked

Edmund J. Gursky Jr., 217 E. Liberty St., Girard, and Jennifer S. Gursky, 2601 Barrington Court, Austintown.

Alicia A. Huff, confidential address, and Gregory L. Huff, of Lorain.

Christina L. Brenner, 56 S. Main St., Hubbard, and David J. Brenner, 344 Creed St., Struthers.

Cristie Phillips, 344 First St., Lake Milton, and Gregory Phillips, 14478 Sturbridge Road NE, Alliance.

Michele Kacir-Farina, 265 Park Ave., Lowellville, and Christian Farina, of Pittsburgh.

Jackson T. Joseph, 3010 Meadow Lane, Boardman, and Leslie R. Joseph, 2867 Spring Meadow Circle, Austintown.

Allison L. Hanscom, 515 Glacier Heights Road, Youngstown, and Rex Hanscom, 718 S. Main St., Columbiana.

David A. Newhouse, 7458 S. Pricetown Road, Berlin Center, and Shellie R. Newhouse, 5666 S. Pricetown Road, Berlin Center.

Lisa M. Granitto, 436 Coitsville Road, Campbell, and Jeffrey P. Granitto, 2005 Lynn Ave., Youngstown.

New complaints

National Collegiatemaster Student Loan Trust-1 v. Albert J. Bartok et al, money.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003-1 v. Albert J. Bartok et al, money.

National Collegiatemaster Student Loan Trust-1 v. Albert J. Bartok et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Matthew J. Kravitz et al, money.

Heather Vicola v. Joni Canby D.O. et al, professional tort.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael Robidoux et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. The House of God et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Phillip D. Jarome et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Afro Dogs Motorcycle Club Youngstown Chapter et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Andy Varga et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Angela K. Nelson et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of James Fitzgerald et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kenneth Gandy et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anthony R. Ross et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donna L. Casey et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Youngstown Choice Homes II Limited Partnership et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mark E. Dean Sr. et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Yolanda M. Crenshaw et al, money.

Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Nicholas Fusco, complaint.

Blakeman’s Valley Office Equipment Inc. v. Paula Davis, complaint.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Robert M. Cronin et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Ray Thomas Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Brownsville Enterprises Inc. v. J.A. Snoke Enterprises Inc. et al, fraudulent conveyance.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Rocco A. Delisio, money.

Cach LLC v. Diana Burns, money.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Carl L. Wilson et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Richard P. Stanavech, money.

National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust-1 v. Laura Gardner, money.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Timothy Oswald et al, money.

HSBC Bank USA National Assoc. v. Ronald Quinn et al, foreclosure.

The Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Estate of Eileen M. Kerestes et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Harriet Carlock et al, foreclosure.

Francis E. Howley v. Mark D. Curry et al, personal injury.

Kevin McKinney v. Jerry McKinney, money.

AAA Customs LLC v. Jonathan O’Connor et al, complaint.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Aames Funding Corp. et al, declaratory judgment.

Amos Financial LLC v. Wayman Washington et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Patrick Burton et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Christian Peralta et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Betty A. Petruska, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Youngstown Choice Homes VII LP et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Walter H. Erickson II et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Creditus Lending LP, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Norma Neff et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Herold Day-Hunt, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. United Shelter Associates Inc., money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Anna M. Wilson et al, money.