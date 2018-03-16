Mahoning commissioner voice support for Lordstown proposal

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners put their support behind a proposed distribution center in the village of Lordstown at Thursday’s meeting.

HomeGoods, a division of The TJX Companies Inc., which owns TJ Maxx and Marshalls department stores, wants to build a distribution center in the village they say would employ about 1,000 people in positions ranging from management to janitorial.

“I think this is a project that everyone has to get behind,” said Commissioner Anthony Traficanti. “It’s phenomenal, and it’s regional.”

Sarah Lown, public finance manager for the Western Reserve Port Authority, told commissioners HomeGoods will either locate their facility in Lordstown or in central or eastern Pennsylvania.

“This is ours to lose,” Lown said.

The decision will come down to whether Lordstown’s planning commission decides to rezone the proposed site from residential to industrial at a March 26 meeting.

