METRO DIGEST | Warren firefighter killed
Firefighter killed
VERNON
Warren firefighter Casey L. Klein was killed in an apparent accident when his all-terrain vehicle overturned in a ditch along the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in Vernon Township and pinned him underneath.
Klein’s body was discovered by railroad personnel who stopped their train and reported the accident to the Trumbull 911 Center shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the 911 log, train personnel said there was an ATV in a ditch and someone was down and not moving.
The incident occurred near Fisher Corinth Road NE and old state Route 5 NE in Vernon. It is not known precisely when the accident, which is being investigated by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department, occurred.
Klein has been with the fire department since 2001.
Club employee cited
BOARDMAN
A Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown employee was cited for drug abuse/possession of marijuana after police said he brought a backpack containing marijuana into an elementary school. According to a police report, township police were called to Paul C. Bunn on Monday “in reference to a backpack with the odor of marijuana emitting from it.” Police said when they asked what was in the bag, the Boys and Girls Club employee, identified as Rodney Ollie, 37, of Youngstown, said, “My weed.” Police confiscated a small bag of suspected marijuana, according to the report. Police cited him. Police also reported finding Ollie had an active arrest warrant through the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a nonsupport-of-dependents charge.
Bank robbery
YOUNGSTOWN
Police say a man got away with an undetermined amount of cash Wednesday from the Home Savings bank branch at 2996 McCartney Road. Officers were called to the East Side branch about 2:35 p.m., where employees said the robber acted like he had a weapon but did not show one.
Apartment fire
YOUNGSTOWN
Firefighters think a faulty drier caused a blaze at a Hammaker Street apartment Wednesday morning. Crews were called about 11 a.m. and found thick smoke when they arrived. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other Brier Hill neighborhood apartments. A damage estimate was not available.
More Digest on A7
More like this from vindy.com
- March 14, 2018 11:39 a.m.
Man cited after marijuana found in his backpack at school
- December 27, 2002 midnight
- March 8, 2018 midnight
Summary of recent criminal activity in Canfield and Austintown
- January 7, 2017 midnight
POLICE CALLS IN GIRARD, HUBBARD, LIBERTY
- December 15, 2016 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Free event for kids
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.