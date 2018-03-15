METRO DIGEST | Warren firefighter killed

Firefighter killed

VERNON

Warren firefighter Casey L. Klein was killed in an apparent accident when his all-terrain vehicle overturned in a ditch along the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in Vernon Township and pinned him underneath.

Klein’s body was discovered by railroad personnel who stopped their train and reported the accident to the Trumbull 911 Center shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the 911 log, train personnel said there was an ATV in a ditch and someone was down and not moving.

The incident occurred near Fisher Corinth Road NE and old state Route 5 NE in Vernon. It is not known precisely when the accident, which is being investigated by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department, occurred.

Klein has been with the fire department since 2001.

Club employee cited

BOARDMAN

A Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown employee was cited for drug abuse/possession of marijuana after police said he brought a backpack containing marijuana into an elementary school. According to a police report, township police were called to Paul C. Bunn on Monday “in reference to a backpack with the odor of marijuana emitting from it.” Police said when they asked what was in the bag, the Boys and Girls Club employee, identified as Rodney Ollie, 37, of Youngstown, said, “My weed.” Police confiscated a small bag of suspected marijuana, according to the report. Police cited him. Police also reported finding Ollie had an active arrest warrant through the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a nonsupport-of-dependents charge.

Bank robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say a man got away with an undetermined amount of cash Wednesday from the Home Savings bank branch at 2996 McCartney Road. Officers were called to the East Side branch about 2:35 p.m., where employees said the robber acted like he had a weapon but did not show one.

Apartment fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters think a faulty drier caused a blaze at a Hammaker Street apartment Wednesday morning. Crews were called about 11 a.m. and found thick smoke when they arrived. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other Brier Hill neighborhood apartments. A damage estimate was not available.

