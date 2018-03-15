Docs link Trump Org lawyer to effort to silence porn star

WASHINGTON

New documents show a second lawyer with ties to President Donald Trump was involved in legal efforts to keep adult-film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with Trump.

Attorney Jill A. Martin signed the documents, which were filed Feb. 22 as part of confidential arbitration proceedings. She’s referenced in the filing as counsel for “EC LLC,” though the address she lists is that of Trump’s Los Angeles golf club.

EC appears to be a reference to a company formed by Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to facilitate a $130,000 payment to silence Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen has acknowledged making the payment but said he was not reimbursed and denied the campaign and the Trump Organization were involved in the transaction.