Community health fair

SALEM

The Supplement Station of Salem, 1139 E. Pigeon Road (state Route 45), is offering its free community health fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The health fair has free healthy samples, food, hourly door prizes and several vendors with health and wellness information or free health checks and assessments.

Salem Regional Medical Center personnel is offering blood testing in the morning for a small fee. Also, appointments are required. Call 330-337-3835.

Cemetery cleanup

EAST PALESTINE

All flowers and decorations at Glenview Cemetery must be removed by Monday or they will be discarded. Spring and summer decorations may be put on the graves as of April 1. For cemetery information, call 330-426-4367, ext. 19.

Share the Learning

WARREN

The Raymond John Wean Foundation is presenting a Neighborhood SUCCESS – 2018 Share the Learning event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the foundation offices, 147 W. Market St., for an evening of celebrating the 2017 grantee collective efforts.

Neighborhood SUCCESS, a foundation program, awards grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 each year. Since 2008, the program has provided $1.6 million to over 485 grassroots projects.

This annual Share the Learning event features multimedia presentations highlighting successes and key learning from resident-led projects awarded funds from the March 1, 2017, through Feb. 28, 2018, funding cycle.