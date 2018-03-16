Columbiana severs ties with girls coach Ron Moschella

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana girls’ basketball coach Ron Moschella will not return for the 2018-19 season.

The Columbiana Board of Education announced the decision in a press release tonight.

“The Board of Education for Columbiana Exempted Village Schools and Ron Moschella have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both parties to separate ways,” it reads.

No further information was provided.

Moschella was accused of verbal abuse of one of his players following the regular season, but Columbiana retained him during the playoffs.

The decision to keep Moschella came Feb. 19, one week after the parents of player Taylor Hall filed a complaint with the board over the treatment of their daughter.

Hall’s parents pulled her from the team and she didn’t play for the Clippers during the postseason.

The school decided to keep Moschella after interviewing his players and coaches during an internal investigation.

