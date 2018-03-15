Cemetery cleanup
EAST PALESTINE
All flowers and decorations at Glenview Cemetery must be removed by Monday or they will be discarded. Spring and summer decorations may be put on the graves as of April 1. For cemetery information, call 330-426-4367, ext. 19.
