Bank robbery
YOUNGSTOWN
Police say a man got away with an undetermined amount of cash Wednesday from the Home Savings bank branch at 2996 McCartney Road. Officers were called to the East Side branch about 2:35 p.m., where employees said the robber acted like he had a weapon but did not show one.
