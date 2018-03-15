Bank robbery

March 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say a man got away with an undetermined amount of cash Wednesday from the Home Savings bank branch at 2996 McCartney Road. Officers were called to the East Side branch about 2:35 p.m., where employees said the robber acted like he had a weapon but did not show one.

