Apartment fire
YOUNGSTOWN
Firefighters think a faulty drier caused a blaze at a Hammaker Street apartment Wednesday morning. Crews were called about 11 a.m. and found thick smoke when they arrived. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other Brier Hill neighborhood apartments. A damage estimate was not available.
