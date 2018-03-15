Apartment fire

March 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters think a faulty drier caused a blaze at a Hammaker Street apartment Wednesday morning. Crews were called about 11 a.m. and found thick smoke when they arrived. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other Brier Hill neighborhood apartments. A damage estimate was not available.

More Digest on A7

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000




bedroom, bath
$