Agenda Friday

March 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Friday

Austintown school board, special meeting, 7 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 Raccoon Road. Executive session to discuss employment of personnel.

Craig Beach Village Council, 6 p.m., public safety meeting, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000