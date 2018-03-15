Agenda Friday

Austintown school board, special meeting, 7 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 Raccoon Road. Executive session to discuss employment of personnel.

Craig Beach Village Council, 6 p.m., public safety meeting, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

