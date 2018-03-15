UPDATE | One fatality at I-680 accident
SITE OF FATAL ACCIDENT
YOUNGSTOWN — A SUV traveling on Interstate 680 south hit and killed a worker with the Ohio Department of Transportation. The incident happened at the Market Street bridge shortly before 1 p.m.
Traffic is reduced to one lane southbound, and police are diverting cars off the interstate at the Market Street exit.
Members of the Mahoning County Coroners Office have now arrived at the scene
