UPDATE | One fatality at I-680 accident

March 15, 2018 at 1:39p.m.

SITE OF FATAL ACCIDENT

YOUNGSTOWN — A SUV traveling on Interstate 680 south hit and killed a worker with the Ohio Department of Transportation. The incident happened at the Market Street bridge shortly before 1 p.m.

Traffic is reduced to one lane southbound, and police are diverting cars off the interstate at the Market Street exit.

Members of the Mahoning County Coroners Office have now arrived at the scene

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000




bedroom, bath
$