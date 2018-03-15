6 US soldiers in training hit by avalanche

CAMBRIDGE, VT.

An avalanche hit six Army soldiers undergoing mountain-warfare training near Vermont’s highest peak Wednesday, sending five to the hospital.

Rescuers worked to evacuate the six soldiers training at Smugglers Notch, a narrow pass at the northern edge of Mount Mansfield. The base of the notch is surrounded by steep cliffs on both sides.

Five soldiers were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. The sixth soldier returned to duty.

There is no word on what triggered the avalanche that hit about 1 p.m. The soldiers were brought down the mountain to waiting ambulances. A photo posted by WCAX-TV shows one soldier on a stretcher.