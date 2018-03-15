Two police officers honored for lifesaving effort

By Jordyn Grzelewski

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

POLAND

Township trustees honored two police officers this week for saving someone’s life.

Officials said township patrol officer Julie Henderson and village patrol officer Michael Koenig responded to a drug overdose Feb. 18 and revived a 30-year-old.

Trustees said despite the frequency of overdoses, they take each save seriously.

“We take it very seriously,” said Trustee Eric Ungaro. “Every time officers do things like this, they’re going to get recognized. It’s never going to get old.”

The board also recognized Mike Heher, who retired last month as division manager of Republic Services’ Carbon Limestone Landfill, which is located in the township.

Heher served as the first chairman of the township park committee and recently retired from the board after 15 years. The township leases the park land from the landfill for $1 per year, and Republic Services has completed a number of projects there, such as adding wetlands and a sled-riding hill, in addition to projects in other parts of the community.

“They are a great neighbor to us,” Ungaro said. “What Mr. Heher has done for us through the years is unbelievable.”

Trustees also discussed township roads.

They heard a presentation from a web designer about a feature that will be added to www.polandtownship.com, the township’s website. The feature will allow users to easily report potholes and provide their contact information so the township can then follow up and let them know when the issue has been addressed.

Trustee Joanne Wollet also did a presentation about potholes. She raised concerns about recently paved roads that already have cracks, and brought up a few ideas to help the township fix its roads.

She noted that of the township’s more than 50 miles of roads, approximately 22 miles received a less-than-good rating in a study the township commissioned.

Wollet raised a few possibilities, such as using chip seal, a type of surface treatment, to fix roads.

Wollet plans to discuss finances for road paving at the next trustee meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 11 at the township government center on Dobbins Road.