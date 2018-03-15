YSU hires former Tressel colleague for new advisory post

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Board of Trustees’ university affairs committee has approved the selection of Mike Sherman to serve in the newly created position of special assistant to the president.

He will oversee the Division of Institutional Effectiveness, which includes Institutional Research and the Division of Student Success.

The job listing put the salary range between $100,323 and $120,000.

YSU President James P. Tressel said he spent his first few years at the university regaining stability and rebuilding its brand. Now its reached the point where the university requires a person dedicated to developing a plan for the future.

Sherman began as a professor at YSU in 1985 and later served as senior vice president and provost of the University of Akron while Tressel served as its vice president of strategic engagement.

The committee also moved Wednesday to ratify a contract with the Association of Classified Employees union. The full board likely will approve the contract at today’s meeting.

