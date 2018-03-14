YSU to hire special assistant to President Tressel

YOUNGSTOWN — Mike Sherman will serve as Youngstown State University’s special assistant to the president.

The university’s Board of Trustees approved his selection in committee meetings this morning. The full board will likely approve the action at Thursday’s meeting.

The position will provide leadership, vision and direction in several areas including implementation and assessment of the university’s strategic plan.

Sherman will oversee the Division of Institutional Effectiveness which includes Institutional Research and the Division of Student Success.

The position pays between $100,323 and $120,000.

While Sherman’s hiring follows a national search process, his professional history echoes that of the man he will assist.

Sherman began as a professor at Ohio State University in 1985. He served as the university’s vice provost for academic administration from 2005 through May 2010.

He then moved to the University of Akron, where he served as its senior vice president and provost and then its vice president for innovation and economic development from June 2010 through 2016, a period that encompasses YSU President James P. Tressel’s tenure as Akron’s vice president of strategic engagement.

Since leaving Akron at the end of 2016, Sherman has performed consulting work.

Sherman will also work as a full professor in YSU’s Department of Kinesiology and Sports Science.