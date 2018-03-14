YSU ends season with loss to Binghamton

Youngstown State's womens basketball season comes to a close with a 70-59 defeat against Binghamton.

The Penguins fell victim to a 12-0 run in the second quarter and never recovered.

Nikki Arbanas led the Penguins with 16 points and Sarah Cash added 13.

Imani Watkins put up 27 points for the Bearcats.