YSU ends season with loss to Binghamton

By Brian Dzenis | March 14, 2018 at 9:07p.m.

Youngstown State's womens basketball season comes to a close with a 70-59 defeat against Binghamton.

The Penguins fell victim to a 12-0 run in the second quarter and never recovered.

Nikki Arbanas led the Penguins with 16 points and Sarah Cash added 13.

Imani Watkins put up 27 points for the Bearcats.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900




bedroom, bath
$


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000