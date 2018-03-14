YSU committee approves pact with ACE

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University has moved one step closer to reaching an agreement with the Association of Classified Employees union.

The YSU Board of Trustees’ university affairs committee voted today to approve a tentative contract the union membership approved last week. The full board will likely formally approve the contract at tomorrow’s meeting.

The last time a contract was under negotiation between ACE and YSU, the university board of trustees voted 7-0 in May 2015 to implement the contract despite the union’s rejection.