Herb Washington sells four area McDonald’s restaurants

By Justin Wier

jwier@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The largest owner of McDonald’s restaurants in the Mahoning Valley has decided to sell four locations, but he’s not going anywhere.

“I’m not leaving McDonald’s or leaving the Valley,” Herb Washington said. “I’m still one of the largest operators in the system, and certainly one of the largest African-American operators in the system.”

After selling locations at 586 E. Main St., Canfield, 3929 state Route 5, Cortland and 691 McCartney Road and 3630 Belmont Ave., both in Youngstown, Washington still owns and operates 20 McDonald’s franchises.

Tom Locke, who purchased the restaurants from Washington, owns McDonald’s in the Canton-Akron area.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Youngstown community,” Locke said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to many positive changes in the future.”

The four restaurants, which Locke purchased March 8, will undergo renovations over the next year.

In the meantime, he said he has been busy hiring up to 50 employees to staff each location.

Washington said in addition to his restaurants in the Mahoning Valley, he owns locations in Pennsylvania and the Cleveland area.

“You don’t like to sell restaurants, but you have to make business decisions,” Washington said. “There are more growth opportunities in [Cleveland and Pennsylvania] than in the Youngstown area.”

He said he factored in the cost of building and renovating the restaurants. All restaurants will undergo renovations over the next two years as part of a major national plan.

Still, Washington said he remains committed to and enthusiastic about the Valley, where he lives.

“I’m still a very intricate part and will remain a very intricate part of what goes on in the Valley,” Washington added.