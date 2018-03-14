VGV commitments
YOUNGSTOWN
Valley Growth Ventures, a $6 million micro-venture capital investment fund launched in 2016, has finalized its capital commitments.
The fund raised more than $3 million from private investors, which was matched with $3 million from the state of Ohio’s Third Frontier Pre-Seed/Seed Plus Fund Capitalization Program. The equity capital represents 44 investors, not only from Ohio but also from across the nation.
VGV focuses on providing growth capital to startup companies in the software, energy, advanced materials and additive manufacturing industries. Though focused in the Mahoning Valley, the fund has the ability to invest across Ohio. VGV is managed by Ernie Knight, a veteran of the venture capital industry.
To express your interest in investment consideration, email info@valleygrowthventures.com.
