US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'
AUSTIN, TEXAS
A Texas immigration crackdown on “sanctuary cities” took effect Tuesday after a federal appeals court upheld a divisive law backed by the Trump administration that threatens elected officials with jail time and allows police officers to ask people during routine stops whether they’re in the U.S. illegally.
The ruling was a blow to Texas’ biggest cities – including Houston, Dallas and San Antonio – that sued last year to prevent enforcement of what opponents said is now the toughest state-level immigration measure on the books in the U.S.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 30, 2017 midnight
Hundreds protest Texas law against ‘sanctuary cities’
- February 2, 2017 7:59 p.m.
Trump's 'sanctuary city' order splits red and blue states
- April 26, 2017 midnight
Judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary-city funding
- August 8, 2017 midnight
Chicago files federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat
- September 16, 2017 midnight
Judge says Sessions can’t deny grant money for sanctuary cities
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.