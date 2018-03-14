US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'

AUSTIN, TEXAS

A Texas immigration crackdown on “sanctuary cities” took effect Tuesday after a federal appeals court upheld a divisive law backed by the Trump administration that threatens elected officials with jail time and allows police officers to ask people during routine stops whether they’re in the U.S. illegally.

The ruling was a blow to Texas’ biggest cities – including Houston, Dallas and San Antonio – that sued last year to prevent enforcement of what opponents said is now the toughest state-level immigration measure on the books in the U.S.