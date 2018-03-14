US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'

March 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

AUSTIN, TEXAS

A Texas immigration crackdown on “sanctuary cities” took effect Tuesday after a federal appeals court upheld a divisive law backed by the Trump administration that threatens elected officials with jail time and allows police officers to ask people during routine stops whether they’re in the U.S. illegally.

The ruling was a blow to Texas’ biggest cities – including Houston, Dallas and San Antonio – that sued last year to prevent enforcement of what opponents said is now the toughest state-level immigration measure on the books in the U.S.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000