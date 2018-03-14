UK police probe death of another Russian in London

Associated Press

LONDON

British counterterrorism police on Tuesday took charge of the investigation into the death in London of a Russian businessman because he was connected to a prominent Kremlin foe.

The death of Nikolai Glushkov, confirmed by his lawyer in Russia, came a week after former spy Sergei Skripal was left critically ill from nerve agent poisoning in the city of Salisbury.

Police said there was no evidence to suggest a link to the March 4 poisoning of Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Attorney Andrei Borovkov told Russian media outlets that Glushkov had died, but said he was unaware of the time and circumstances. Reports in British and Russian media said Glushkov, who was in his late 60s, was found dead at his home in southwest London.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said it was investigating the unexplained death of a man found at a house in the New Malden area late Monday. It didn’t release his name, saying formal identification had yet to take place.

Police said counterterrorism detectives are leading the investigation “as a precaution because of associations that the man is believed to have had.”

Russia on Tuesday dismissed accusations of any involvement in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter as “nonsense,” saying it will cooperate with a British investigation only if it receives samples of the nerve agent believed to have been used.

Police, meanwhile, said the investigation of who poisoned Skripal and his daughter will last many weeks.