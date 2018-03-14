Surplus food

March 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food

New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., Youngstown, various commodities, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Recipients must bring identification and containers.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

