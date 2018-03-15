Struthers general fund up nearly $500K for 2018
STRUTHERS
The city of Struthers’s general fund will increase by nearly $500,000 for the 2018 fiscal year.
At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Terry Stocker said the 2018 operating budget is $5,324,496 — a $495,710 increase over the 2017 budget — and includes recommended wage increases for all city hall and street department employees as well as most department heads. The budget also includes appropriations for improvements to the courts, parks and equipment acquisitions for the police and fire departments.
