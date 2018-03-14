WORLD DIGEST || Stephen Hawking dies, spokesman says
LONDON
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years,” his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, “A Brief History of Time,” became an international best-seller, making him one of science’s biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.
