Snow causes 81-vehicle Ohio highway pileup; no serious injuries

March 14, 2018 at 8:49a.m.

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a blinding, late-afternoon snow squall caused an 81-vehicle pileup on a major highway in central Ohio, but no one was seriously hurt.

The crashes left vehicles crunched, tipped over and scattered at odd angles across lanes of Interstate 71 on Tuesday evening. The mess blocked the highway for hours in Morrow County, roughly 40 miles northeast of Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the traffic involved included 11 commercial vehicles. At least one tractor-trailer ended up on its side.

State troopers didn't immediately provide a full count of how many people were hurt, but said none of those injuries was considered life-threatening.

