Selected local stocks

March 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff/wire report

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1248.610.25

Aqua America, .71 33.61-0.47

Avalon Holdings,2.150.01

Chemical Bank, .2758.49-0.26Community Health Sys.4.49 -0.50

Cortland Bancorp, .2825.000.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.50-0.05

First Energy, 1.44 32.980.28

Fifth/Third, .5234.06-0.20

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.00-0.10

FNB Corp., .4814.69-0.05

General Motors, 1.5238.000.17

General Electric, .9214.44-0.66

Huntington Bank, .28 16.29-0.19

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.500.01

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92116.20-1.46

Key Corp, .3421.36-0.44

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.831.07

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 181.87-0.49

PNC, 2.20160.47-1.79

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60157.640.90

Stoneridge 25.120.16

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.950.08

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

