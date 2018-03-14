Selected local stocks
Staff/wire report
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1248.610.25
Aqua America, .71 33.61-0.47
Avalon Holdings,2.150.01
Chemical Bank, .2758.49-0.26Community Health Sys.4.49 -0.50
Cortland Bancorp, .2825.000.00
Farmers Nat., .1614.50-0.05
First Energy, 1.44 32.980.28
Fifth/Third, .5234.06-0.20
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.00-0.10
FNB Corp., .4814.69-0.05
General Motors, 1.5238.000.17
General Electric, .9214.44-0.66
Huntington Bank, .28 16.29-0.19
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.500.01
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92116.20-1.46
Key Corp, .3421.36-0.44
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 29.831.07
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 181.87-0.49
PNC, 2.20160.47-1.79
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60157.640.90
Stoneridge 25.120.16
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.950.08
Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.
