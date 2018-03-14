SCHOOL WALKOUT | Lordstown students paint rock, await assembly
LORDSTOWN — Lordstown High School students await an assembly to kick off a student walkout that will take place later today.
Students across the country are invited to take part in a national walkout supporting changes in gun laws and school safety, as well as honoring the 17 people killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
It’s estimated there are nearly 3,000 schools participating in the walkout nationwide.
Locally, school districts differ in how they plan to approach the event. Some districts don’t condone students walking out, while others will support the walkout.
At Lordstown, students painted the school’s spirit rock orange as a nod to school safety with “Stand with Stoneman” and each victim’s name.
At 10 a.m. students will board a bus to Columbus to deliver letters about school safety directly to legislators at the statehouse.
Throughout the day, remaining students will pause for 17 seconds of silence during each period of school.
