SCHOOL WALKOUT | Austintown students won't walk out today
AUSTINTOWN — Austintown students will remain inside and not participate in a planned evacuation drill at 10 a.m. today, according to school officials.
This is due to the weather. Students will remain inside to hear from staff, and they will meet at 10 a.m. for an assembly to recognize those killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Students are wearing burgundy ribbons, Stoneman Douglas’s school color.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 13, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Local school districts make plans for walkout honoring Parkland victims
- March 9, 2018 10:04 a.m.
Students from YCSD high schools to participate in March 14 walkout
- March 14, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Valley schools differ in plans for national school walkout
- March 14, 2018 10:27 a.m.
- March 14, 2018 10:26 a.m.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.