SCHOOL WALKOUT | Austintown students won't walk out today

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown students will remain inside and not participate in a planned evacuation drill at 10 a.m. today, according to school officials.

This is due to the weather. Students will remain inside to hear from staff, and they will meet at 10 a.m. for an assembly to recognize those killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Students are wearing burgundy ribbons, Stoneman Douglas’s school color.