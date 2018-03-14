WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners will schedule a public hearing before voting at a commissioners meeting to affirm the Girard City Council plan to name the Girard-McDonald viaduct the “Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge” in honor of Justin Leo, the Girard police officer killed in the line of duty.

County officials say the county has jurisdiction over the bridge, so that is the reason the commissioners must take formal action to change the name.

Girard City Council approved the idea at its Feb. 12 meeting.

Leo was killed while responding to a domestic-violence call on Indiana Avenue in Girard on Oct. 21, 2017.

State Rep. Glenn Holmes, D-63rd of McDonald, and Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith have written letters of support for the renaming.

