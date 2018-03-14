Public hearing
WARREN
The Trumbull County commissioners will schedule a public hearing before voting at a commissioners meeting to affirm the Girard City Council plan to name the Girard-McDonald viaduct the “Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge” in honor of Justin Leo, the Girard police officer killed in the line of duty.
County officials say the county has jurisdiction over the bridge, so that is the reason the commissioners must take formal action to change the name.
Girard City Council approved the idea at its Feb. 12 meeting.
Leo was killed while responding to a domestic-violence call on Indiana Avenue in Girard on Oct. 21, 2017.
State Rep. Glenn Holmes, D-63rd of McDonald, and Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith have written letters of support for the renaming.
More Digest on A5
More like this from vindy.com
- March 13, 2018 12:46 p.m.
County action required before viaduct can be renamed for slain officer
- January 8, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Girard council considers renaming bridge for slain officer
- January 9, 2018 midnight
Girard council considers renaming bridge for slain officer
- February 12, 2018 10:13 p.m.
Viaduct being renamed for slain Girard police officer
- February 2, 2018 10:55 p.m.
State findings in shooting death of Girard cop sent to prosecutor
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.