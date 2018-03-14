Prosecutors to seek death penalty in school shooting
MIAMI
Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the former student charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month even though attorneys for Nikolas Cruz indicated he would plead guilty if his life was spared.
Cruz, 19, is scheduled for formal arraignment today on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree murder charges. The office of Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed the formal notice of its intentions Tuesday, though the action does not necessarily mean a plea deal will not be reached.
The only other penalty option for Cruz, if convicted, is life in prison with no possibility of parole.
