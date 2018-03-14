METRO DIGEST || Probe clears Struthers judge

Probe clears judge

STRUTHERS

An investigation into a pair of affidavits alleging drug use and fraud by Struthers Municipal Judge Dominic Leone during his campaign has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the judge.

Jill DelGreco, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General’s office, said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation found no evidence to warrant pressing charges and was in the process of closing the case. The state has turned the case back to the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office with the recommendation not to press charges.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains said he had no intention of pressing charges and, as far as he’s concerned, the case is closed.

Judge Leone said the results were a “big relief” and that he intends to focus on his job moving forward.

Armed rape case

WARREN

The attorney for Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, has asked the courts in Mahoning and Trumbull counties to evaluate him for his competency to stand trial and for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stella sought the evaluations last month in Mahoning County and again Tuesday in Trumbull County.

Stella is charged with 22 armed rapes against three females over five days in October. If convicted on all 40 charges he faces, he could get about 400 years in prison.

Authorities say his offenses in Warren began Oct. 4 and continued Oct. 7 and involved two victims. He’s accused of raping and kidnapping a Youngstown woman many times on Parmalee Avenue on Oct. 8.

Attorney not removed

WARREN

An attorney with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office will remain on the defense team for Shawn L. Johnson, also known as Shawn Hope, 49, who is charged in the Dec. 2, 2016, aggravated murder of John P. Kellar, 41, of Niles.

Atty. David Rouzzo with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office asked to withdraw from the case because Johnson filed a grievance against Rouzzo with the Disciplinary Counsel of the Ohio Supreme Court.

But Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court refused to allow Rouzzo off the case and instead added Matt Pentz of the public defender’s office to take the lead in the case.

Hope is set for trial at 9 a.m. April 9.

Ruling in fire death

WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner has ruled the Christmas Day death of Tim J. Marcu, 59, of Oakdale Avenue Southwest to have been the result of smoke inhalation and probably because of the use of smoking materials.

Warren fire officials said they suspected the fire was caused by smoking. They were called to the home at 1510 Oakdale at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 25. They later found a hole in the floor close to a couch and not far from where Marcu’s body was found.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle and a neighbor both said they believed the fire had smoldered a while before turning into flames. The neighbor said he started to smell smoke the evening before the fire but didn’t know what it was until smoke started coming out of Marcu’s house.

MetroParks meeting

WARREN

The Trumbull County MetroParks Board will have a meeting at 6 p.m. March 28 in Room 117 in the Technology Building at Kent State University at Trumbull in Champion to discuss a possible tax levy for the MetroParks.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the history and current state of the park district, gauge public support for a park levy and identify people who would volunteer for committees.

For more information, email Zachary Svette, MetroParks project coordinator, at svettez@aol.com.

Fundraiser for hospital

BOARDMAN

Hot Head Burritos restaurants throughout the Mahoning Valley are hosting Dine to Donate fundraising events from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

When the event flyer is presented, 30 percent of sales are donated to the hospital. Patrons may present either a printout of the flyer or show the flyer on their mobile device. All funds raised stay in the Mahoning Valley to benefit local children. Participating locations are: Boardman, 362 Boardman-Poland Road; Canfield, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road; Austintown, 5450 Mahoning Ave.; Niles, 5655 Youngstown-Warren Road; and Hermitage, Pa., 3362 E. State St. To participate, visit www.akronchildrens.org/events or contact Sarah Podolan at spodolan@akronchildrens.org or 330-746-8714.

Fire district meeting

HUBBARD

The Eagle Joint Fire District will host its meeting at 7 p.m. today at the fire station, 33 W. Liberty St.

School board meeting

LISBON

Lisbon school board will have its regular meeting at 5 p.m. today in the board room at the board office, 317 N. Market St.