For Pi Day, Austintown Middle School beccame Mathopolis
AUSTINTOWN
Mike Sauner knew what he was having for lunch Wednesday: pie.
The Austintown Intermediate School principal came to work prepared. He donned goggles, a hair net and trash bag over his torso because he wasn’t eating the pies – he was the target of them.
“It just gives you a chance for students to see my personality,” Sauner said. “If the kids get a good laugh in the middle of the day, then I’m all for it. But it also gives them the chance to challenge themselves with a bit of competition.”
Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of Pi Day (3/14), and to celebrate the infinitely repeating numeral, AIS transformed into Mathopolis.
The floors were divided into different math-themed municipalities, such as Array Ville, Angle City and Fraction Land.
Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 12, 2018 midnight
School to celebrate Pi Day on Wednesday
- February 16, 2018 midnight
No one eats alone at AIS
- December 8, 2017 midnight
Austintown Schools invite anti-bullying speakers
- March 5, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST | Austintown plans safety summit for schools
- June 16, 2017 midnight
Austintown Community Briefs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.