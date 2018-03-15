For Pi Day, Austintown Middle School beccame Mathopolis

AUSTINTOWN

Mike Sauner knew what he was having for lunch Wednesday: pie.

The Austintown Intermediate School principal came to work prepared. He donned goggles, a hair net and trash bag over his torso because he wasn’t eating the pies – he was the target of them.

“It just gives you a chance for students to see my personality,” Sauner said. “If the kids get a good laugh in the middle of the day, then I’m all for it. But it also gives them the chance to challenge themselves with a bit of competition.”

Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of Pi Day (3/14), and to celebrate the infinitely repeating numeral, AIS transformed into Mathopolis.

The floors were divided into different math-themed municipalities, such as Array Ville, Angle City and Fraction Land.

