UPDATE: Lamb declaring victory in close Pa. Congressional race

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP)

Democrat Conor Lamb is declaring victory in the southwestern Pennsylvania congressional election that is rocking the political landscape ahead of the November midterm elections.

The Associated Press has not called the race. Unofficial returns show Lamb with a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone as absentee ballots are still being counted.

A Marine veteran, Lamb told supporters “it took a little longer than we thought, but we did it” and “Mission accepted.”

Lamb thanked supporters for a team approach in the Republican-leaning district that President Donald Trump won by 20 points in 2016.

Earlier, Saccone said his campaign will be working through the night and into today as votes are counted. Saccone spoke to a boisterous crowd at his election night party in suburban Pittsburgh almost four hours after polls closed Tuesday night. He said his campaign isn’t done fighting.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results have Lamb leading Saccone by fewer than 900 votes. Trump campaigned twice for Saccone.

Shortly before midnight, one of Lamb's top supporters said he asked supporters not to leave his election night party as officials count the final ballots.

The special election was needed to replace Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in October. The Pittsburgh-area district has gotten national attention as a barometer of the November midterm elections.