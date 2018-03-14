Mother, daughter accused of stealing $1.2 million from employer
SALEM
A mother and daughter from Salem are accused of stealing $1.2 million from their employer.
Patricia Atkinson and her daughter Michele Randolph are each charged with one count of wire fraud according to a Columbiana County municipal court bill of information.
Court documents show the duo used falsified payroll checks to pay themselves $1.2 million. Investigators said Atkinson served as the company’s chief accountant between 1999 and 2016 and that her daughter worked in the accounts payable department.
The company the women worked for has not yet been identified, but authorities confirmed the business provided consulting services for regional assisted living and community rehabilitation facilities.
