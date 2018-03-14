MetroParks meeting

WARREN

The Trumbull County MetroParks Board will have a meeting at 6 p.m. March 28 in Room 117 in the Technology Building at Kent State University at Trumbull in Champion to discuss a possible tax levy for the MetroParks.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the history and current state of the park district, gauge public support for a park levy and identify people who would volunteer for committees.

For more information, email Zachary Svette, MetroParks project coordinator, at svettez@aol.com.