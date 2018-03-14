MetroParks meeting

March 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

The Trumbull County MetroParks Board will have a meeting at 6 p.m. March 28 in Room 117 in the Technology Building at Kent State University at Trumbull in Champion to discuss a possible tax levy for the MetroParks.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the history and current state of the park district, gauge public support for a park levy and identify people who would volunteer for committees.

For more information, email Zachary Svette, MetroParks project coordinator, at svettez@aol.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000