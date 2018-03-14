Man cited after marijuana found in his backpack at school
BOARDMAN — A Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown employee was cited for drug abuse/possession of marijuana after police said he brought a backpack containing marijuana into an elementary school.
According to a police report, township police were called to Paul C. Bunn Monday “in reference to a backpack with the odor of marijuana emitting from it.”
Police said when they asked what was in the bag, the Boys and Girls Club employee, identified as Rodney Ollie, 37, of Youngstown, said, “My weed.”
Police confiscated a small bag of marijuana, according to the report.
He was cited for the incident. Police also reported finding that Ollie had an active arrest warrant through the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office for failure to appear on a nonsupport of dependents charge.
