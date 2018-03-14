Kudlow tells AP he's taking top economic post

WASHINGTON (AP) — CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow tells The Associated Press in an interview he's accepted President Donald Trump's offer to serve as White House economic adviser.

Kudlow says he opposes the recent trade tariffs but is "in accord" with Trump's policies.

Kudlow says he was offered the job in a phone call Tuesday night with Trump and accepted. He notes he's an advocate of free trade and opposes tariffs.

Kudlow is crediting Trump's handling of the economy during the president's first 14 months in office. He says, "The economy is starting to roar, and we're going to get more of that."