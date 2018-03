Judge blocks Ohio ban on abortions due to Down syndrome

COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal judge has put on hold an Ohio law prohibiting doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black said today opponents of the law are “highly likely” to successfully argue the law is unconstitutional.

Judge Black’s ruling means the law won’t take effect next week while a lawsuit over the law proceeds.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit last month against the state Health Department, state medical board and county prosecutors on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several individual abortion providers.

The measure was signed by Republican Gov. John Kasich in December.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for the state attorney general’s office, says the decision is being reviewed but the law will be vigorously defended.