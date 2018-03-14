Judge blocks Ohio ban on abortions due to Down syndrome
COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal judge has put on hold an Ohio law prohibiting doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Black said today opponents of the law are “highly likely” to successfully argue the law is unconstitutional.
Judge Black’s ruling means the law won’t take effect next week while a lawsuit over the law proceeds.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit last month against the state Health Department, state medical board and county prosecutors on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several individual abortion providers.
The measure was signed by Republican Gov. John Kasich in December.
Dan Tierney, a spokesman for the state attorney general’s office, says the decision is being reviewed but the law will be vigorously defended.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 16, 2018 midnight
Suit challenges ban on abortions due to Down
- December 13, 2017 8:35 p.m.
State senate to vote on bill banning Down syndrome abortions
- November 16, 2017 midnight
Down syndrome abortion ban clears GOP-led Ohio Senate
- November 1, 2017 1:39 p.m.
Down syndrome abortion bill set for vote in Ohio later today
- October 25, 2017 1:05 p.m.
Down syndrome abortion ban clears Ohio House committee
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.