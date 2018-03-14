Fundraiser for hospital

BOARDMAN

Hot Head Burritos restaurants throughout the Mahoning Valley are hosting Dine to Donate fundraising events from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

When the event flyer is presented, 30 percent of sales are donated to the hospital. Patrons may present either a printout of the flyer or show the flyer on their mobile device. All funds raised stay in the Mahoning Valley to benefit local children. Participating locations are: Boardman, 362 Boardman-Poland Road; Canfield, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road; Austintown, 5450 Mahoning Ave.; Niles, 5655 Youngstown-Warren Road; and Hermitage, Pa., 3362 E. State St. To participate, visit www.akronchildrens.org/events or contact Sarah Podolan at spodolan@akronchildrens.org or 330-746-8714.