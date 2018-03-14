Court documents indicate Hoerig confessed to 2007 killing

March 14, 2018 at 2:55p.m.

WARREN — Documents filed Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder case contain at least one document indicating that Hoerig confessed to killing her husband, Karl in 2007.

On Jan. 17 as U.S. Marshal’s flew her back to the United States, Claudia Hoerig began engaging two agents in “general conversation” that led to a remark that “A wife does not kill her husband without a good reason.”

She went on to say she “suffered from mental and sexual abuse” at the hands of her husband.

News reports out of Brazil have indicated earlier that Claudia Hoerig’s defense might be to claim that she killed her husband because of abuse.

Claudia Hoerig told U.S. Marshals on the airplane that she was about to kill herself the day of Karl’s murder, but killed him instead out of anger toward him.

“She said she shot him three times and she was sure he was dead.” She then tried to kill heself but the gun would not fire.”

She said she called her father in Brazil and he talked her into fleeing back home.

