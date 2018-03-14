Buzzer beater gives YSU a halftime lead in the WBI
Youngstown State leads Binghamton 36-34 at halftime thanks to Nikki Arbanas' buzzer-beating three.
The two teams are playing in the opening round of the Womens' Basketball Invitational.
The game is close after the Bearcats went on a 12-0 run in the final three and a half minutes of the half.
Arbanas has a team-high 10 points for the Penguins. Alyssa James lead Binghamton with 12 points.
