BUSINESS DIGEST

Wick Avenue kudos

YOUNGSTOWN

The American Council of Engineering Excellence recently recognized CT Consultants along with project partners Youngstown CityScape, the city of Youngstown and Youngstown State University for the Wick Avenue Improvement Project at the 2018 Engineering Excellence Awards in Columbus.

The annual event recognizes engineering companies for the role they play in developing projects “that demonstrate a high degree of achievement, value and ingenuity.”

The $4.5 million Wick Avenue project replaced nearly all previous city infrastructure with new surface paving, reconfiguration of roadway lanes, burial of utility lines, improved pedestrian crosswalks and decorative street lighting and YSU-themed crosswalk stamping.

VGV commitments

YOUNGSTOWN

Valley Growth Ventures, a $6 million micro-venture capital investment fund launched in 2016, has finalized its capital commitments.

The fund raised more than $3 million from private investors, which was matched with $3 million from the state of Ohio’s Third Frontier Pre-Seed/Seed Plus Fund Capitalization Program. The equity capital represents 44 investors, not only from Ohio but also from across the nation.

VGV focuses on providing growth capital to startup companies in the software, energy, advanced materials and additive manufacturing industries. Though focused in the Mahoning Valley, the fund has the ability to invest across Ohio. VGV is managed by Ernie Knight, a veteran of the venture capital industry.

To express your interest in investment consideration, email info@valleygrowthventures.com.

Bank branches out

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings’ mortgage-lending services have expanded into Kentucky. Home Savings is a full-service bank headquartered in Youngstown that specializes in mortgage lending. With 13 mortgage offices in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, Home Savings offers a full range of mortgage loans.

Now at Walmart

CORTLAND

On Tuesday, the Walmart at 2016 Millennium Blvd. celebrated the opening of its new online grocery pickup program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Walmart’s grocery pickup service features 30,000 items, with more than 90 percent of customers choosing to add fresh meat, dairy or produce to their baskets.

Customers visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their ZIP codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders.

Once a customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange, and a designated number to call to alert an associate, who will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1248.610.25

Aqua America, .71 33.61-0.47

Avalon Holdings,2.150.01

Chemical Bank, .2758.49-0.26Community Health Sys.4.49 -0.50

Cortland Bancorp, .2825.000.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.50-0.05

First Energy, 1.44 32.980.28

Fifth/Third, .5234.06-0.20

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.00-0.10

FNB Corp., .4814.69-0.05

General Motors, 1.5238.000.17

General Electric, .9214.44-0.66

Huntington Bank, .28 16.29-0.19

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.500.01

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92116.20-1.46

Key Corp, .3421.36-0.44

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.831.07

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 181.87-0.49

PNC, 2.20160.47-1.79

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60157.640.90

Stoneridge 25.120.16

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.950.08

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.