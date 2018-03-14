Attorney not removed

WARREN

An attorney with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office will remain on the defense team for Shawn L. Johnson, also known as Shawn Hope, 49, who is charged in the Dec. 2, 2016, aggravated murder of John P. Kellar, 41, of Niles.

Atty. David Rouzzo with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office asked to withdraw from the case because Johnson filed a grievance against Rouzzo with the Disciplinary Counsel of the Ohio Supreme Court.

But Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court refused to allow Rouzzo off the case and instead added Matt Pentz of the public defender’s office to take the lead in the case.

Hope is set for trial at 9 a.m. April 9.